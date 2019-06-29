Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Look Exactly Like Her And John Legend In Adorable New Snap

There’s really no denying that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s children are their own as they look exactly like little versions of the couple.

In a new photo that the Sports Illustrated model posted to her Instagram feed, 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles posed next to each other, and the resemblance to their parents is incredibly striking. The power couple’s daughter looks a lot like Chrissy, while baby Miles is clearly a mini-John. In the adorable snap, Luna dons a cute red top with lace details around the sleeves, while her dark curly locks were tied in a ponytail with the help of a matching red scrunchie.

Miles sat at the table with a funny smile on his face as he looked at the camera with curious eyes, while his messy curls gave him an even funnier look. He had a black and white t-shirt on, and appeared to either be ready to start eating or had just finished his meal, as he also sported a colorful bib.

However, the funniest part of the picture was definitely Luna’s face, as the toddler appeared to be giving an annoying side glance at her mom, who was most likely trying to get the two of them to pose for the photo.

In fact, many of Chrissy’s 24.7 million Instagram followers pointed that out, with beauty expert Milly Almodovar commenting, “Who is Luna giving the side eye to? she is such a mood!” followed by a couple of laughing emoji.

Others marveled at the resemblance between Chrissy and John and their children, with Mad Men actress January Jones writing, “It’s uncanny,” while former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui chimed in, “Literally they’re both perfect mixtures of your dnas.”

The Lip Sync Battle host made headlines recently when she attended the premiere of the NBC stand-up comedy talent show Bring The Funny, where she will be a judge, on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. According to The Inquisitr, the 33-year-old rocked a hot red dress to the event, and appeared to be in high spirits and extremely excited for this new gig that she will take on alongside Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, and comedians Amanda Seales and Jeff Foxworthy. The winner of the show will get to perform at the Just For Laughs festival in Canada.

You haven’t seen funny like this before. ???? ????#BringTheFunny premieres July 9 on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/gZnTg9KgEm — Bring The Funny (@bringthefunny) June 26, 2019

“We’re going to make this happen for somebody. Kenan, with his run on SNL, Jeff with stand-up, and I get to be the voice of the people. We’re here to decide what’s funny or not funny!” she said in the promo clip.