Australian Model Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Tiny Gold Bikini In Sizzling New Photos

Gabby Epstein has slipped into yet another bikini, and her millions of Instagram followers are going absolutely wild for it.

On Friday, June 28, the Australian bombshell put on a seriously busty display in a pair of new photos that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. The shots were from the babe’s time in Puerto Rico, where she’s been for the last week working on a new campaign, caught her sitting outside basking in the golden sun with her pal and fellow social media influencer Madison Louch, who was also in a bikini. Much to her fans’ delight, the “candid” photos captured Gabby sporting a seriously skimpy bikini from the brand Revolve, which left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The barely-there gold two-piece consisted of a tiny underwire top that barely contained her voluptuous assets, which spilled out of the number from every angle. Gabby posed with her arms stretched out in front of her, and used them to squeeze her chest to flaunt even more cleavage than what was already exposed in the itty-bitty bikini top. On her lower half, the blonde stunner sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were just as risque, if not more. The cheeky number covered only what was necessary and sat high her hips, accentuating her trim waist. A swipe to the second photo in the post revealed that Gabby had repositioned her arms to her sides, revealing her flat midsection and rock hard abs to the camera. To complete her look, Gabby added a stack of necklaces for a bit of bling that fell down her decolletage, drawing even more attention to her bosom. She also wore a delicate gold ring around one of her fingers.

Fans of the Aussie beauty showered her with love for the sexy snaps. At the time of this writing, the upload has already raked in more than 65,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live on Instagram, and that number is growing by the second. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the bikini babe and her jaw-dropping display.

“You are UNREAL sissss,” one fan wrote, while another said that both her and Madison were “slaying” in their swimwear.

“Two masterpieces,” commented a third.

While this is not the first photo that Gabby has shared from her trip to Puerto Rico, it is the first time her followers are seeing her in the tiny gold bikini. She previously showed off an equally-as-skimpy white two-piece on her Instagram that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.