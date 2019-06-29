Chris Pratt Shares NSFW Photo Of Sunburnt Back And Pale Booty

Chris admits he had a little too much fun on his honeymoon.

Chris Pratt might have enjoyed his honeymoon with Katherine Schwarzenegger a little too much. It looks like Chris was so enamored with his lady that he forgot to put on sunscreen one day, or every day for that matter. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a new photo to his Instagram page showing off one of the world’s most impressive sunburn lines. Unfortunately for Chris, it cannot be labeled as a tan line, and for obvious reasons.

The actor appears to be completely nude in the photo as the picture was snapped. The post shows off a ridiculous sunburn line between Chris’s back and butt, with fans getting almost a full glimpse of the 40-year-old’s rump. In the caption for the post, Chris joked that he got a “toouuuch crispy” while celebrating his marriage to Katherine, and hashtagged “#Aloe.”

Katherine showed the post some love by liking the photo, but the author didn’t share any snaps of her honeymoon or the aftermath to her own Instagram feed. She did, however, leave several fire-symbol emoji below Chris’s post, and plenty of other celebrities got in on the fun as well.

“I’ve got some goop for that,” Gwyneth Paltrow quipped.

“Hahahahahahahahaha,” Zachary Levi wrote.

Naturally, fans of the Jurassic World actor began commenting some rather inappropriate things on the photo as they fawned over Chris’s impressive physique.

According to People, Katherine and Chris honeymooned in Hawaii and appeared to be “totally in love.” The outlet also reported that the happy couple is ready to start a family together.

“[Katherine] can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” a source told People. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Hawaiian honeymoon https://t.co/VEaxBb75dW pic.twitter.com/HJB3mJtN96 — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) June 28, 2019

There were no paparazzi photos of Chris and Katherine on their honeymoon together, and fans are hoping to get a glimpse of their time in Hawaii on either star’s social media pages. Both Chris and Katherine post their own personal selfies to their social media pages quite often. Katherine most recently shared a fun photo collage of her and Chris on her Instagram page to honor him on his 40th birthday last week.

With their whirlwind romance moving at the speed of light, perhaps fans of the couple can hope for some baby news in the near future!