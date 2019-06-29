Watch New York Yankees Vs. Boston Red Sox London Series Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, MLB Makes U.K. Debut

Major League Baseball plays its first-ever game in the United Kingdom, with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees facing off in London.

Major League Baseball is hosting two games in the United Kingdom this weekend, the first time MLB has played official games there, or anywhere in Europe. A heated rivalry will take center stage with the Boston Red Sox facing the New York Yankees. The game marks the culmination of a 25-year endeavor, starting when MLB first opened an overseas office in London, England, as USA Today reports. Unfortunately, thanks to a lackluster first half of the 2019 season by the defending World Series champions — Red Sox — the game will not be as significant as in recent seasons. The Red Sox will be simply looking to chip away at a nine-game deficit to the American League East-leading Yankees, in a game that will live stream from Olympic Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees London Series opening game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. British Summer Time at the 66,000-seat London Stadium in Stratford, London, England, on June 29. In the United States, the game gets underway at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10:10 a.m. Pacific.

In Japan, that start time will be 2:10 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Sunday morning, June 30. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 1:10 a.m. Western.

Tickets for the two-game, weekend series sold out quickly, according to the BBC, but how many of those tickets went to American expats and how many to actual British sports fans remains unclear. The series appears to have drawn little attention in the U.K., and will not be televised locally — though the BBC will live stream the game online.

When it comes to the actual action on the field, the Red Sox desperately need to sweep the two games — which will count in the AL East standings and are not mere exhibitions — having already lost four of five to the Yankees this season. Righthander Rick Porcello starts for Boston, per MLB.com, bringing a bulky 4.52 ERA and losing 5-7 record to the London contest. Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka, who shut out the Tampa Bay Rays on just two hits two starts ago, takes the hill for the Bronx Bombers.

Dan Istitene / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees AL East rivalry matchup from London, log in to Fox Sports Go, which offers a live stream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers.

Loading...

One way to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees London game with a free live stream — but without a cable subscription — is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include YouTube TV and DirecTV Now. Those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees, but they each offer a seven-day free trial, which fans can use to watch the Sox vs. Yanks game in England live stream for free.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees London Series will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed, inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer.

To watch the live stream in Japan, Australia, and other countries around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly or annual subscription fee.