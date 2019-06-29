Gigi Hadid Sizzles In Topless Shot On Instagram

Gigi Hadid shared a photo with her 48.4 million Instagram followers that had them absolutely drooling. The artistic black-and-white shot was taken by photographer Russell James, in his ANGELS series. The series showcases several Victoria’s Secret Angels and models. Rather than showing them in their normally brightly colored lingerie, however, the photos showcase the models’ beauty in black-and-white.

In the shot that Hadid shared, she’s wearing some kind of lacy lingerie piece on her bottom half with plenty of ruffles and delicate details. The only accessory she has on is a pair of stud earrings and a simple necklace. The most jaw-dropping detail of the look is that Hadid is completely topless. The more X-rated parts are hidden by the way she’s posing, but her followers can definitely see some of her ample assets from the side. The overall shot is a tantalizing blend of risque and artistic.

The picture got 183,000 likes and 632 comments in less than 20 minutes, proving that her followers were crazy about the image. One commented “OMG my angel” and another said “how are you even real Gigi.”

Plenty of followers were left speechless by the look, opting to leave a string of emoji rather than actually verbalize their feelings about the steamy shot.

Hadid chatted with Elle in February 2019, revealing some touching personal views on her family and childhood.

“I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege. But because my mom was on a TV show [Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not. My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way. I work hard to honor my parents.”

Loading...

Hadid has also been candid about the health battles she’s faced, and her diagnosis with Hashimoto’s disease. Given that Hashimoto’s is a condition that affects the thyroid, it is a particularly tough condition for someone who makes their living with their appearance. Before Hadid revealed her struggle, many people were quick to point out the fluctuations in her weight, which were based on the condition.

Hadid has spoken about how she’s handled having the disease, and how she moved from taking medication to holistic alternatives like CBD treatments. As she told Elle, it’s all about finding what’s the right solution for each person.