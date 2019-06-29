Kylie Jenner’s Car & Bra Video Hits 6 Million Views

Kylie Jenner knows how to rake in the engagement. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has an army of followers awaiting her updates, and her latest one seems to have drawn in a particularly high audience.

Late last night, the 21-year-old updated her Instagram. The June 28 video came as one of Kylie’s whimsical vehicle updates. The makeup mogul appeared to be in selfie mode as she pouted at the camera from inside her car. Kylie hadn’t held back on her outfit. Her zebra-print blazer was throwing out style, but the noticeable lack of a shirt certainly upped the ante. The camera had taken in Kylie’s black bra and the cleavage it was flaunting.

Kylie seemed focused on sending the ultimate glam. With music playing in the background, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO toyed with her face, angled her head, and showed off her fully made-up face. Her bronzed and highlighted cheeks were glowing, her plump pout was full, and defined brows framed her eyes beautifully.

The video has been racking up insane views. It had been watched over 6.8 million times within 16 hours of going live, and brought over 29,000 fans into the comments section.

“You’re so so hot ky damn,” one fan wrote.

“I’m in love with you” another chimed in.

Likes also came in from the celebrity world. YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Gigi Gorgeous both liked the video, as did models Lily Brown and Valentina Fradegrada.

Kylie has been making major headlines of late and recently had to deny pregnancy rumors. Video footage at big sister Khloe Kardashian’s 35th birthday party went viral after fans seemed convinced that a voice announcing they were “pregnant” was Kylie. The star’s rep has slammed the accusations with confirmation that Kylie is not expecting. That said, with Kylie having mentioned that she wants another baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, rumors surrounding a second pregnancy are unlikely to die down.

Kylie’s Instagram updates have a way of racking up an insane amount of likes. This reality face and billionaire currently boasts over 139 million followers. Superfan Johnny Cyrus is now a celebrity in his own right on account of being Kylie’s biggest fan.

While Kylie’s updates mostly come solo, a recent snap (seen above) showed the star with big sister Kim. Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 mostly featured solo moments of the entrepreneur as she showcased the Kylie Cosmetics office, but this girl is all about the sisterly love.

Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her Instagram.