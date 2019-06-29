Bookworm Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over Book-Shaped Clutches In Paris

Most fans of actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon know that she’s a major bookworm. The star created her own book club, an offset of her media brand Hello Sunshine, and through the club, Witherspoon recommends books for her fans — and book lovers — to read. She’s also at the helm of the Southern lifestyle brand Draper James. On a recent trip to Paris, her love of books and style came together at the shop Olympia Le-Tan.

Witherspoon discovered a line of clutches at the charming French store that was embroidered and embellished to look like books. Witherspoon was so taken by them that she posted a series of five pictures on Instagram. The first showed Witherspoon herself posing with a clutch made to look like Fitzgerald’s classic The Great Gatsby, smiling in front of a shelf that is filled with other clutches.

In the next photo in the series, Witherspoon shared the exterior of the chic French shop, so that others would know what to look for in their quest.

Then, because she simply couldn’t get enough of the charming clutches, she shared up-close shots of three more — clutches that looked like Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, and Wilson’s How To Wine And Dine In Paris. Each piece is an intricate work of art.

A few celebrities took to the comments to share their appreciation, with Busy Philipps saying she was a fan of the brand.

“I have the Catcher in the Rye and Jane Eyre clutches I love them!”

The brand itself recognized what an incredible opportunity it was to have someone like Witherspoon promote their products. Olympia Le-Tan’s official Instagram account chimed in as well, simply commenting “thank you so much” with a heart emoji.

Witherspoon has always been a voracious reader, but it turns out that her bookworm tendencies were what first sparked her move into the world of producing. She talked about the transition with The New York Times back in 2018.

“I talked to my husband around that time, when the movies weren’t working for me… and he said, ‘Are these movies you want to be making?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m waiting for the scripts to come in.’ And he said: ‘You don’t seem like the kind of person who sits around and waits for the phone to ring. You read more books than anybody I know, so why don’t you start making them into your own material?’

Though she’s still a successful actress in Hollywood, Witherspoon has been stepping into the role of producer more and more. She seems to have heeded her husband’s advice — more often than not, her company tackles projects that started as books and become adapted for the screen.