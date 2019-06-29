Brooke Burke Sizzles In Tiny Purple Bikini

Brooke Burke looks incredible in just about anything, thanks to her amazing physique. However, there’s a certain outfit that she loved so much, she shared two pictures on Instagram of herself wearing it, a few days apart.

The Inquisitr first reported on a steamy white top and purple bikini bottom combination Burke wore on June 24. It seems Burke isn’t willing to let go of how incredible she looked in the outfit, so she shared another photo of herself wearing the same look, in a different pose, on Instagram on June 28.

In the shot, she’s rocking a pair of teeny tiny string-bikini bottoms in shades of purple and pink, with delicate tie-sides that look like they could unravel in an instant. She’s paired the bottoms with a white swimsuit top that makes it clear she’s going braless in the waves.

Her hair is tousled from the ocean wind, and she’s emerging from the water like a goddess. It can be hard to believe that Burke is a 47-year-old mom of four, because she still looks so incredible. The outfit shows off her toned legs and enviably flat stomach to perfection, and she could still easily grace the pages of Playboy like she did in her younger days.

Loading...

While her genes may play a role in how amazing she looks, a lot of it is her own hard work. Burke is known for her passion for fitness. She shared some of her tips and tricks with Fitness Magazine a few years back, when she was a newlywed with now ex-husband David Charvet.

“I try to get to a Pilates Plus class, which is an intense, fast-paced workout that’s done on a special reformer machine, at least three times a week. I also go to the gym a couple of times. I do 15 minutes on the treadmill, walking at a 3.5 mile-per-hour speed and a 15-grade incline, and then I do the 45-minute head-to-toe workout I designed with trainer Gregory Joujon-Roche for one of my new DVDs. I don’t think you need more than an hour to do cardio and full body toning. I don’t have three hours a day to devote to my body.”

In addition to her own rigorous workout routine, Burke still stars in her fitness videos that allow fans to work out alongside her. Her physique is sculpted through plenty of hard work, and she wants her fans to have the same opportunity.