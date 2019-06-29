Sofia Vergara & Her Chihuahua Hilariously Wear Matching Leopard-Print Outfits During LA Outing

An owner and dog that match together, stay together. It’s no secret that Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has a real soft spot for animals, especially her son’s five-year-old chihuahua Baguette, whom Sofia seems to share custody of. The cute pooch regularly makes appearances on the actress’ Instagram account and she loves to take him for outings whenever she gets the opportunity to. Yesterday, Vergara stepped out to run some errands in Los Angeles with the pooch in tow.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show Sofia wearing a huge smile on her face as she cradles the dog in her arms. The mother of one wears her long, dark locks down and straight for the outing, complete with a face full of subtle makeup. Sofia shows off her amazing figure in a patterned, leopard print dress that hits just below her knee, featuring shades of yellow and black. The 46-year-old completes her look with a pair of strappy black heels and a black purse slung across her shoulder.

Of course, the cutest accessory in her look is the chihuahua. Little Baguette can be seen rocking the same yellow, leopard print pattern as Vergara as well as a bubblegum pink collar and leash. The pooch looked incredibly adorable for the outing but also seemed to be a little timid with her photo getting taken. As fans know, Sofia loves her grand puppy so much that she even threw her a party last year.

Sofia Vergara and her son's dog Baguette wear matching leopard print outfits for LA outinghttps://t.co/dQksOs1aK0 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 29, 2019

According to The Cut, the pooch was spoiled with a ton of gifts as well as a layered cake and cookies. The dog rocked a pink-colored dress for the occasion and most of it was documented on her Instagram page. As previously mentioned, the pooch makes regular appearances on Vergara’s social media, and that was definitely the case earlier this week. As The Inquisitr reported, Sofia shared a photo of herself and Baguette rocking matching outfits once again.

Loading...

In the snapshot, the actress sits on a light-colored outdoor chair with a stunning display of palm trees just behind her. The actress looks off to the side while wearing a huge smile on her face and her long, dark locks down and curly. She also has a face full of makeup that comes complete with blush and lip gloss, while the rest of her face is covered by tortoise-patterned sunglasses. Sofia rocks a two-toned dress with a floral pattern on top and a red knit skirt on the bottom. On her lap sits the five-year-old pooch, who is sporting the same patterned dress as Sofia.

Could this dynamic duo be any cuter?