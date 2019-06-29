Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Purple Dress

Model Emily Ratajkowski has been busy in Paris lately, shooting photos and showing up at parties for the hair care brand Kerastase. Ratajkowski has been the face of the brand for about a year and a half now, and has had the opportunity to spend some time in the French city because of it.

Recently, she got a bit of a break from her official duties, and was able to just hang out at a Parisian spot, simply resting and relaxing. She shared a photo on Instagram with her followers in which she’s sitting in a bistro or cafe, wearing a stunning, patterned scoop-neck purple dress with delicate spaghetti straps, and a necklace that draws attention to her cleavage.

For most of her events and photo shoots, Ratajkowski wears her hair loose and flowing. For a relaxing meal in Paris, however, she decided to simply pull it back in a messy bun, leaving out a few strands to frame her face. The end result is definitely gorgeous. The image is a close-up shot of Ratajkowski so it’s not possible to see who is accompanying her on the outing.

Fans loved the photo, which racked up over 478,000 likes in about three hours.

Ratajkowski always looks flawless, and it’s hard to believe she’d ever struggle with her self-confidence. However, in an interview with Glamour UK last year, she shared that even she struggles when looking in the mirror sometimes.

“I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it… you need to separate yourself from the feedback because as soon as you give weight to the positive it’s hard to differentiate from the negative. The comments and the number of likes shouldn’t be what defines your confidence, it should come from you enjoying yourself.”

Ratajkowski has gone through quite a few life changes lately, moving from being a single supermodel to a married one. She and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard had an absolute whirlwind romance, tying the knot after mere months together.

She stunned fans when she announced their sudden courthouse nuptials, but the duo seem to be in marital bliss. As a movie producer, Bear-McClard’s schedule is likely too busy to pack up and travel the world with his new wife, but perhaps he finds time to go on a trip or two with her.