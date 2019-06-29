Victoria’s Secret Swim Yacht Party Pic Goes Viral

Victoria’s Secret has thrown a yacht party. As The Daily Mail reports on June 29, the lingerie giant generously sponsored a Turks and Caicos bash – but surprisingly, not for its own Angels. A picture posted to the brand’s account now appears to have gone sufficiently viral to make the newspaper’s headlines.

As The Daily Mail reports, the bevy of bikini or swimsuit-clad models enjoying the yacht trip was “[led]” by actress Cara Santana. The 34-year-old posted pictures of herself from the event on her own Instagram account – gorgeous as the snaps were, the bigger headline seems to have been made by the seven girls posing at the yacht’s edge.

The group snap (seen below) included relatively unknown social media influencers. Ashley Moore, Natalie Suarez, Jenny Cipoletti, Shea Marie, Chanelle Elise, and Dylana Suarez all joined the Santa Clarita Diet actress for some fun in the sun. The photo did, indeed, suggest the crew to be having a blast. While not every single girl was smiling, the overall body language of raised arms and camera-friendly pouting pointed towards the outing as being an enjoyable one. The Daily Mail reports other images from the party to have included the girls descending from the yacht, splashing around in the water, and indulging in a fancy dinner.

Fans left their comments to the photo posted by Victoria’s Secret. While many users asked specific questions about the brand’s lingerie, not all seemed satisfied with the concept behind the picture.

“Why have tons of angels when you’re just gonna use random girls instead,” one fan wrote.

The brand replied.

“Our Angels haven’t gone anywhere & we love them! We took a trip to Turks & Caicos with @Sheamarie, the designer of Skin by Same swimwear, to celebrate the launch of her exclusive Same x VSSwim and to share some of the other cool swim brands we are bringing to you on our site. Enjoy!”

Famous Victoria’s Secret Angels include Josephine Skriver, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, and Romee Strijd. As to the identity of the influencers lucky enough to party on the brand’s yacht, The Daily Mail has offered some detail. Shea Marie is the CEO & Creative Director of SAME LA swimwear brand. Dylana Suarez is a fashion and lifestyle blogger. The newspaper also pointed out the various Instagram followings between the ladies. At the top end is Shea Marie – she has 1.2 million followers. At the lower end is Chanelle Nicholas. Her following sits below 9,000.

Fans wishing to see more of Victoria’s Secret’s updates should follow the brand’s Instagram.