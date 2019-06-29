Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Need To Choose Archie’s Godparents, And Bettors Think Oprah Is In The Running

Betting sites have decent odds on Oprah Winfrey and Amal Clooney, among other unlikely choices, as Prince Archie's godparents.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t yet named Prince Archie’s godparents, and the British general public, through the money they’ve wagered on gambling sites, seems to believe that Oprah Winfrey and Amal Clooney, of all people, may be given the job.

In the U.K. and Ireland, you can place legal bets on just about anything, including the outcomes of TV shows, for example, or possible political events (lots of pounds and euros are changing hands on whether or not Donald Trump will be impeached, for example). And of course, the goings-on within the royal family are attractive propositions for bettors.

And as The Express reports, bettors are putting up action on who will be named Prince Archie’s godparents.

But First, What’s a Godparent, Anyway?

Colloquially, designating a godparent is more of a ceremonial thing. A young couple who just welcomed a baby may name some dear friends of theirs as godparents, which honors the friends as important to the family but means little else.

However, in some Christian traditions, the term “godparent” is much more meaningful. A “godfather,” for example, presents the child at baptism and is responsible for their religious education. In other words, designating a godparent is not just a platitude, but rather an important exercise of the family’s faith.

Whom Does The British Betting Public Think Will Get The Job?

Considering the important role of Christianity in the royal family, the British betting public has some rather unusual ideas about who will get the job.

Did y’all see that soccer game today? So proud of the USA Women’s National Soccer team! ???????????????????????? @USWNT pic.twitter.com/h94JKAdtgU — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 29, 2019

For example, bookmakers are giving 12:1 odds on Oprah Winfrey. If you’re scratching your head about what connection Oprah has to the royal family, she and Prince Harry have teamed up to make a documentary series about mental health.

At 7:1 is Amal Clooney, whose father was Druze, whose mother was Muslim, and who herself is utterly non-religious, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Putting aside the fact that Amal likely doesn’t meet the religious standard to be a godparent, she is a longtime friend of the royal family.

#GeorgeClooney and wife #AmalClooney were spotted heading to a helicopter in Venice, Italy — see the pics: https://t.co/9ICR994QoH — ET Canada (@ETCanada) June 29, 2019

Putting aside the more dubious contenders, the smart money — figuratively and literally — is on Meghan’s old pal Jessica Mulroney, who’s currently at even money. Also pulling in short odds are Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, at 2:1, and Archie’s uncle, Prince William, at 5:2.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, when Harry and Meghan will name Archie’s godparents. Archie is expected to be christened next month, in a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.