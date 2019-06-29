‘RHOC’ Reportedly Going Through Reshoots To Capture Aftermath Of Gina Kirschenheiter’s Domestic Violence Story

Filming had wrapped on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and the show’s editors were working hard on delivering one of the best seasons to date. All of that changed after news broke of a domestic violence incident with Gina Kirschenheiter and her husband, Matt Kirschenheiter. The story broke last week on June 22, shocking the women of RHOC and fans alike.

Radar Online reports that reshoots began to capture the aftermath of Gina’s extremely sad and terrifying story. Gina has claimed that her husband choked and hit her, while also threatening to end her life. The news outlet also reported that Matt was only arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, and Gina currently holds a restraining order against him.

“Filming wrapped prior to this happening and, when it did, Gina and Matt were reconciling,” Radar’s source noted. “But since this is a part of her life now, it must be covered. They are currently scheduling reshoots so that they can get this all into the upcoming Season 14.”

Radar’s source then added that the reshoots haven’t begun yet because Gina took her children — Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4 — to New York to be with her mother and father. The source also said that Gina was ready to talk about what happened, meaning she will likely be heading back to Orange County soon to film the aftermath of her story.

Matt Kirschenheiter is pleading for a judge to allow him to see their three kids. https://t.co/r4V11TIN5n — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 27, 2019

“Gina knows that it would be impossible not to include this as part of her storyline because it is such big news.”

Gina and Matt filed for divorce last April, but the duo tried reconciling several times before they officially split for good.

Radar also claimed that Gina’s co-stars were being very supportive of the RHOC sophomore.

“Now that the cat is out of the bag, all of the ladies are really super supportive of her right now, because she needs the support. Some of them have all been through divorces, and also have been in bad relationships,” the source noted.

It was also reported that some of the other cast members were sad that Gina didn’t confide in them about her marital issues all along. Gina has admitted now that Matt has hit her multiple times in the past, but never mentioned this when telling the ladies she and Matt were getting a divorce last season.

Loading...

Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd were all shocked at how coy Gina was being regarding splitting from her husband last season, assuming there was a bigger story behind their decision to divorce. Unfortunately, the ladies were right.

For now, it’s unknown if the rest of the cast will film with Gina in the reshoots, or if she will do solo interviews.

RHOC Season 14 was rumored to premiere in July, but that may be moved back due to Gina’s reshoots.