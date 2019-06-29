Heather Locklear Looks Stunning In First Photo Since Leaving Rehab

Actress Heather Locklear has been spotted out for the first time since leaving rehab. The former Melrose Place star was snapped in photographs as she met a friend in Los Angeles, according to People. It looks like rehab was exactly what Heather needed, as the 57-year-old looked better and happier than ever.

In the new photo, Heather is sporting a white tank top with light-washed jeans and tan sandals. The actress is holding an oversized white purse as she exited a black vehicle. People reported that Heather was “all-smiles” and looked happy as she went off to have lunch with an unidentified friend.

For now, it’s unknown when Heather left rehab after entering an in-patient facility in May. This was the second time that she entered rehab in the past several months, looking for help after battling with substance abuse for many years. A source told People that Heather had sought help for her issues many times.

“Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it’s just hard to tell,” People’s source claimed last month. “She’s not going into anything new is the problem, though; she’s just going back to something she has done before.”

'Melrose Place' actress Heather Locklear was hospitalized following mental breakdown last year. https://t.co/KZbv8AL320 — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 29, 2019

The source also claimed that Heather had been to rehab somewhere between 20 and 25 times.

Heather, unfortunately, landed in the headlines last June after an embarrassing arrest. The Spin City alum allegedly attacked a police officer and an EMT in the same month that she also was reportedly hospitalized for an overdose.

Loading...

While Heather was in rehab this past month, her ex-husband Richie Sambora watched over their 19-year-old daughter Ava, who has become quite the presence on Instagram. To get away from all the drama, Richie took Ava to be with his mother.

“[Ava] is going to school full time,” People’s source added. “The semester is ending and she had a slight window and she wanted to see her grandma. They have been close their whole life and she needed to see her family.”

Heather is making her way back to Instagram after disappearing from the platform for over two weeks. The actress was thought to still be in rehab during this time, but that hasn’t been confirmed one way or another. In Heather’s first post since taking a break, she shared a video of a small white dog, which Ava appeared to have taken. Ava keeps calling the dog, who is clearly ignoring her in the funny video. Heather captioned the photo “sibling rivalry.”