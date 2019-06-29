Rita Ora Shocks Instagram In Nothing But A Drawn-On Cartoon Bikini

It’s not your everyday bikini photo on Instagram. Singer and actress Rita Ora shared a new photo to her Instagram feed on Saturday afternoon, and it was like nothing her followers had ever seen before. In the new NSFW picture, Rita is hanging out in a pool, but she’s not wearing just any bikini.

Instead, Rita is only covered up by a drawn-on cartoon swimsuit. The whole getup is The Simpsons-themed and features artwork most commonly associated with the long-running adult cartoon. There’s even an appearance from a drooling Homer Simpson in the bottom left of the photograph. Homer appears to be fawning over Rita the same way her 15 million followers probably were.

The cartoon bikini was pink with yellow straps and featured a peach and smiley-face pattern. Cartoon water was also added to the photo, which emerged out of the pool and surrounded Rita. The “Black Widow” singer also had a two-horned animated creature in her hand.

The singer wrote “love this” in the caption of her photo, suggesting she was pleased with the work the artist had put into the photo. Some of the commenters asked Rita to credit the artist, wondering who was the brains behind the fun and sexy snap. After some digging by other Instagram users, the genius behind the post was revealed to be Tobs Hudson.

The artist’s Instagram page is full of very similar photos, featuring iconic images and magazine covers of famous ladies. The photos are always covered with cartoon-inspired art. The photo of Rita was posted on Tobs’ timeline back in January, meaning it took her a while before she saw the pic. Along with The Simpsons, Tobs has also taken inspiration from Pokemon and Mickey Mouse when editing his pictures. Other posts on the artist’s Instagram page showcased Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Richie, and Selena Gomez.

Despite being covered up by cartoons, the picture was still over-the-top hot. Rita sported plenty of cleavage and a significant amount of underboob. The photo was more revealing than most of Rita’s past bikini pics, and it looked like the original image might have featured her naked. For now, there’s no way to tell if Rita is posing nude in the original photo. The artist may have just covered up an existing bikini with the drawings, but that would have had to have been one skimpy swimsuit.

In an hour, the hot new photo earned over 250,000 likes and 2,000 comments from her adoring fans. Tons of complimentary emoji flooded the comment section, as did a couple of marriage proposals to Rita.