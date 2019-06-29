Miranda Lambert Shows Some Skin In Sexy Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

Miranda Lambert hit the streets of The Big Apple on Friday looking happier than ever. The country music star and her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted arm-in-arm as they enjoyed the summer weather.

According to The Daily Mail, Lambert opted for a classic summer look this weekend as paparazzi snapped photos of herself and McLoughlin smiling on the streets of New York City.

The singer wrapped her arms around her husband’s bicep as she sported a pair of skimpy yellow shorts with white polka dots on them. Lambert added a matching crop top to show off her flat belly and lean legs.

Miranda had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head, leaving her bangs loose to frame her famous face. She accessorized her look by sporting a pair of oversized, reflective sunglasses, multiple bracelets on her wrist, and large hoop earrings. She also wore a brown leather purse complete with fringe across her body for the outing.

Meanwhile, Brendan donned a pair of light gray shorts, and a purple muscle tank top to show off her toned arms. He added a cross pendant and chain around his neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert shocked her fans back in February when she announced her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, as many of her followers didn’t even know the pair were dating.

However, following the marriage announcement, sources revealed that Lambert compared the couple’s whirlwind relationship to a romantic country song.

“[Miranda] has no regrets about marrying Brendan. They married after a short time together because she fell madly in love with him from the moment she met him, and can’t imagine life without him,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this year.

“She thinks their love and marriage is incredibly sweet like a classic country song — full of passion and romance,” the source stated, adding that Lambert isn’t paying any attention to all of the “doubters and haters” and has been ignoring all of their mean comments.

“Brendan makes her happy and it did not take her long at all to decide that she wants to be with him forever. She would not have it any other way,” the source added.

Lambert was previously married to singer Blake Shelton. The couple called it quits back in 2015 and he moved on to singer Gwen Stefani, whom he’s been dating ever since.

Fans can see more of Miranda Lambert’s relationship with husband Brendan McLoughlin by following the country star on Instagram.