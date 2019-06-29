Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Barely-There Corset Top While Partying With Khloe Kardashian

Larsa Pippen showed up to Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party on Thursday night ready to turn heads.

According to The Daily Mail, Larsa Pippen was one of the women featured in a group photo from the party that was posted to Instagram by Kardashian family friend, Jen Atkin.

In the photograph, Pippen is seen rocking a pair of light denim jeans and a black corset top, which flaunted the former Real Housewives of Miami star’s ample cleavage as it busted out of the shirt.

The top also boasted see-through elements to show off Larsa’s flat tummy and toned abs. The reality star had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Pippen also sported a full face of makeup for the birthday celebration, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Larsa added pink blush, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy lip to complete her glam look for the night.

In the photo, Larsa stood next to the birthday girl, Khloe Kardashian. The snap also included Khloe’s famous sisters from Keeping Up With the Kardashians – Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

Kylie also rocked a cleavage-baring top, while Kim opted for a skintight pink dress, and Kourt donned an all-black look with jeans and a tank top.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen is the estranged wife of NBA legend, Scottie Pippen. The pair were married for over 20 years before they announced their divorce back in 2018.

Following the couple’s split, Larsa released a statement revealing that she and Scottie would do everything they can to put their four children — Justin, Preston, Sophia, and Scotty Jr. — at the forefront of their lives and make them their first priority.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen’s life by following the Kardashian BFF on Instagram.