Heather Graham, 49, Stuns In New Bikini Photo At The Beach

Heather's hitting the beach in her green bikini.

Heather Graham is showing off her bikini body on social media once again. The stunning 49-year-old actress proudly showcased her age-defying, toned body in a two-piece in a snap posted to her Instagram account on June 28. She was soaking up the sun at the beach during a fun vacation to Italy with a girlfriend.

The actress proudly showed some skin at she walked along the sand with friend and fellow actress Odessa Rae, while telling fans in the caption that she was checking out the sights of Puglia.

Graham – who’s appeared in The Hangover franchise as well as gaining notoriety for her roles in big TV and film projects such as Boogie Nights and Californication – gave her more than 231,000 followers a good look at her toned middle while flashing her abs in her olive bikini.

The star appeared to be rocking wet hair after a dip in the ocean as she posed with her friend on the sand, also giving fans a look at her long and toned legs, while Odessa opted for a fun and skimpy leopard-print string bikini.

Both also matched as they shielded their eyes from the Italian sun with a pair of dark sunglasses.

But this isn’t the first time the stunning star, who will celebrate her 50th birthday in January, has flaunted her bikini body on social media.

It was just earlier this week that The Inquisitr shared a snap of Graham giving fans a look at all her hard work in the gym in another pic shared to her Instagram account while rocking a similar green bikini as she enjoyed some downtime on a sun lounger.

Heather’s previously opened up about how she stays looking so fit and healthy, admitting to OK! Magazine that she’s a big fan of yoga.

“Yoga is my obsession. I love it! I would rather be doing yoga than most other things,” Graham told the outlet of her favorite workout.

But it’s not all about staying active, as she also revealed that one of her big secrets to looking so young is being grateful and being happy with herself from the inside out.

“I think the secret to looking good is feeling good about yourself inside — which can be hard,” Heather admitted.

Loading...

“I make gratitude lists and share them with friends to remember to be grateful for all the good things in my life.”

Heather also shared her passion for yoga and Pilates, while speaking to Refinery29.

The actress told the site how she stays active, saying, “I’m obsessed with yoga. For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do pilates. I also like going out dancing.”