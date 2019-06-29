Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Not Planning To Get Married This Year, Despite Tabloid Report

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship has been a source of tabloid speculation ever since the public first learned that they were a couple. But now a celebrity gossip outlet is claiming that they are planning a huge wedding this year that will take place in Blake’s native Oklahoma.

The article alleges that the nuptials will be a lavish, high-profile celebrity affair, and that Gwen and Blake’s friends will fly in on private jets. It also purports that Gwen is choosing a top tier chef from Los Angeles to create an extravagant five-course meal.

But Gossip Cop is on the case, and they report that the story is fake news, They state that they’ve spoken to a source with a close relationship with the couple who said that there are no plans for them to get married in 2019. But as the article notes, this is hardly the first time that gossip news outlets have claimed that they were either married or about to get hitched.

Gossip Cop previously debunked a story that they had said “I do” at a ceremony in Oklahoma in 2016.

Blake and Gwen often have to field questions about their possible marriage in interviews. Blake was recently asked about it during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and he approached the rumors with his typical down to earth manner.

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny. I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is,” the country singer said.

He later confirmed that they are both happy with their relationship as it stands.

“If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have,” he continued. “You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better.”

Gwen and Blake have shown off how smitten they are with each other on social media. Gwen shared some adorable photos of them that were taken during the celebrations for Blake’s 43rd birthday. In one of the photos, you can see a cake with “Gwen Loves Blake” written in icing. The others are goofy pictures of them clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Fans will likely get to see some more of this lovable cuteness when Gwen rejoins the judging panel on The Voice during the show’s upcoming season. She’ll be replacing veteran judge Adam Levine, who recently announced that he was leaving the cast.