Kelsey Merritt Shows Off Incredible Bikini Bod On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt is making waves this year. Not only was she part of this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, she also became a Victoria’s Secret Angel. And it’s clear that her fans are just as excited as she is to watch her career grow.

In her newest Instagram update, Kelsey shared a photo of herself rocking Victoria’s Secret swimwear, which is making a comeback this year. And the model looked absolutely amazing, showing off her incredible bikini body for her fans. The ensemble included a black bandeau-style bikini top, along with a snakeskin pattern bikini bottoms.

In the shot, Merritt smiled widely as she placed her hands on her head, and wore her hair down. Her makeup looked very minimal and natural, and she posed outside against a textured white wall.

No doubt the model will continue to share more amazing bikini pics, as the weather heats up around the world. But it’s not just bikini pics on Kelsey’s social media feed, as she mixes it up with fun posts.

For example, she shared a photo of four Polaroid shots earlier this month. The shots showed Kelsey striking various poses, including one where she smiled widely. In the others, Merritt smiled slightly with her lips closed, as she played with her hair and took photos from different angles.

Shortly prior to that update, Kelsey shared a photo of herself in a chic, gray outfit. It was geotagged at the Dogpound, and the angle of the photo made her legs look impossibly long. The Instagram photo got over 75,000 likes, with Merritt rocking dark sunglasses. She perched on the edge of a giant black tire, which appears to be the same type of tire that people use when working out.

And for fans who want to know more about Kelsey’s career, it’s as simple as reading some of the interviews she’s conducted in the past. In particular, she opened up to ABS-CBN News about the process of working for Victoria’s Secret.

“The first was a regular casting – they took Polaroids of me in lingerie. Then I got a callback the day after. For the callback, they asked me to go on set with Victoria’s Secret and do like a trial shoot with their whole team.”

“I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it. I’ve been modeling for almost six years now and this has been a goal of mine from the start. The competition is so tough here in New York. I could only dream of working with VS,” she added.