Farrah Abraham Flaunts Bare Backside In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Farrah Abraham is currently back in Dubai, where she spends a lot of time. This week she took to social media to share a brand new video of herself rocking a very skimpy bikini.

On Friday night, Farrah Abraham posted a clip of herself lounging in the pool as she soaked up some sun in Dubai. The former Teen Mom OG star heads to a lavish pool as she sports a pair of barely there, yellow bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination.

The thong bottoms show off Farrah’s bare backside, as well as her tiny waist. Abraham also rocks a black bikini top as she heads to the edge of the pool and looks out over a gorgeous ocean scene, complete with a clear blue sky.

The reality star pops her world-famous booty up out of the water to put it on full display and has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back as she takes in the view.

Farrah also dons a full face of makeup for the video, which includes a darkened eyebrow, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently spoke out about the rumors that she may be heading back to MTV following Bristol Palin’s exit from Teen Mom OG.

The reality star says that it is very unlikely that she will ever head back to the franchise after how she left previously.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah told her fans on social media.

Abraham goes on to reveal that she’s moved on from her MTV days, and that she doesn’t want her daughter around the people she previously worked with on the show.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added of the rumors.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.