Lori Loughlin & Husband Eager To Clear Their Names In College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are said to be eager to clear their names and restore their reputations following the shocking college admissions scandal.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are maintaining their innocence in the situation as they fight in court to have all of the charges against them dropped.

In new court documents, the couple’s lawyers reveal that the pair are ready to take on the accusations against them by putting up a united front.

As many fans already know, Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested earlier this year with about 50 other parents who were all accused of bribing college coaches and test administrators to cheat their kids into prestigious colleges.

Lori and Mossimo are being accused of paying around $500,000 in order to have their daughters, Oliva Jade and Bella, fraudulently named recruited rowing athletes to make room for them at the University of Southern California.

Meanwhile, the couple are now dealing with some issues concerning their lawyers from the firm of Latham & Watkins, who have represented USC in the past on unrelated issues, and are now accused of having a conflict of interest.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli have gone on record in the documents stating that they would like to still be represented by the lawyers despite the situation.

Lori Loughlin Reportedly ‘Wondering’ if Turning Down Plea Deal Was a Good Plan After All https://t.co/BIENYYrP7X pic.twitter.com/WZQqe4ySay — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 28, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are becoming “exasperated” by how long their court case is taking. The pair aren’t due to go before a judge again until October, leaving them nothing but time to work on their case and ponder over any mistakes they may have made.

“People who are not in the legal field often don’t understand how long these things take. Lori and Mossimo are seeing firsthand that court cases move slowly,” an insider told People Magazine.

“They’re having to come to terms with the fact that this isn’t going away anytime soon. This will be over their heads all summer long, and it could still be pending during the holidays. At this point, they have to get used to the new normal,” the source added.

As many fans already know, Loughlin has already been punished in her career due to the college admissions scandal. Following her arrest, she was fired from her work at The Hallmark Channel, including movies and the popular series, When Calls The Heart. She was also axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix.

Now, only time will tell if Lori Loughlin will be punished with jail time as well.