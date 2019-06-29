Camille Kostek Flashes Cleavage In New Instagram Pic

Camille Kostek shared a new Instagram photo of herself and her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, and it’s catching the eye of her many fans. It’s been a great year so far for Kostek, whose modeling career seems to be on an upward trajectory.

One of her notable achievements is landing one of the covers of this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. No doubt that this will catapult her career even further, as her partner, Rob, enjoys the beginning of his retirement from the NFL.

The new photo is a collage of two images, both shot around the same time. The two appeared to be on the carpet, as they gave a sweet smile in the photo on the left. The second photo on the right, however, showed Gronkowski laughing widely as Camille also smiled big. He wore a simple white T-shirt with gray bottoms, while Camille wore a blue bodysuit. She left it unbuttoned at the top, allowing her cleavage to peek through.

The model wore her hair in a high ponytail with her bangs framing her face, and the image was geotagged at the Showcase CDL Patriot Place. The picture is garnering thousands of likes by the minute, which is no surprise considering Kostek has over 622,000 Instagram followers.

And while Camille has established herself as a very upbeat and happy model, she showed off a slinky, sexy side in a recent update from yesterday. The update showed Kostek wearing a low-cut pink suit, along with very large sunglasses that left most of her face obscured. Her hair was pulled back in a chic hairstyle, as her bangs fell down around her face.

With that being said, Kostek and Gronkowski’s love story is hardly a secret to their fans, as they often post images of themselves together. Not only that, Camille has shared fun details about their relationship, noted Extra TV.

“It’s been a blast! I was cheerleading on the sidelines in the first couple years… I went from cheering him on the sidelines of the Super Bowl to being a proud girlfriend in the crowd to [watching him end] his career on the Super Bowl field… I feel very lucky that I got to be a part his incredible career.”

“There’s so many things I’ve found out about him and his career through the Internet, that I thought it would be kind of fun to do a role reversal,” added Kostek.