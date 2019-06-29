Kourtney Kardashian Sports Sexy Black Outfit To Khloe’s Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian showed up to her younger sister Khloe’s birthday bash on Thursday looking fabulous.

According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian opted for a more casual look for the party, which included an all-black ensemble.

In a group photo from the night, which was posted to the Instagram account of Kardashian family friend, Jen Atkin, Kourtney is seen rocking a pair of black jeans and a sexy black tank top.

The top has see-through elements at the waist and over one of the shoulders, putting Kardashian’s tiny tummy and toned abs on display.

The reality star also had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight, sleek strands that fall over her back and down her shoulders.

Kourt added a pair of black heels to complete her look, and also sported a full face of makeup for the birthday bash. The mother-of-three donned darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush, and a nude lip. She also added a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter to her glam look.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian sported a super sexy look in a tiny pink, strapless top that allowed her ample cleavage to come busting out as she partied the night away in honor of her 35th birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie, who is the current girlfriend of Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick, was also at the party.

E! News reports that Richie has become like a member of the Kardashian family due to her romance with Disick over the past two years.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to reveal that the family believes Sofia has been a great influence on Scott during their relationship, and that they like seeing him happy with the model, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie.

In addition, Kourtney recently stated that her good relationship with Scott and Sofia is one of the things she’s most proud of in her life.

