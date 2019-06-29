Taraji P. Henson Flashes Thigh In Sexy Red Flashback Friday Dress

Taraji P. Henson is all about nostalgia this week. Yesterday, she shared a steamy throwback Thursday photo of herself and two of her girlfriends cruising on a boat. In that photo, she was rocking a barely-there bikini that had her followers’ jaws dropping. Today, she decided to honor Friday with a little flashback Friday shot from her White Hot Holidays Variety Christmas show.

In the photo, Taraji is rocking an absolutely stunning metallic red dress that looks luxurious and festive. The dress itself isn’t too revealing, only showcasing a bit of cleavage — that is, until she poses. The floor-length gown has a sky-high slit that exposes some major thigh once she decides to flash it — and she certainly did.

Though it’s June, her mind seems to have been on the holiday special today. In the caption, she gushed all about what a dream it was to create the show. The multi-talented actress first showed off her pipes when she appeared in the movie Hustle and Flow, and many fans didn’t even know she could sing. The star is definitely a triple threat.

Her fans took to the comments to share how much they enjoyed the show, and of course to share how fantastic she looked in the selfie.

While Taraji has certainly experienced a lot of success, particularly once becoming known around the world thanks to her role as Cookie in Empire, it’s not all easy. Earlier this year, she had a very candid conversation with Variety about the way fame has been changing her life, and how mental illness has impacted her life.

“I suffer from depression. My anxiety is kicking up even more every day, and I’ve never really dealt with anxiety like that. It’s something new… I talk to someone regularly. It has to be regularly, and that’s what I learned. It gets frustrating because you’re waiting for them to fix you, but it’s not that easy. I had to go through several therapists that I felt comfortable talking to, or that I felt was moving me forward and that I was making some progress with, and that takes time.”

Taraji is passionate about eliminating the stigma around mental illness, especially in the African-American community. She created an organization in 2018 in her father’s memory, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, that has that mission as its goal. While she’s expressed that she’s grateful about all her success, she has also been candid about the toll it can take and some of the negative aspects of that lifestyle.