Irina Shayk Puts Legs On Display In Short Summer Dress

Irina Shayk isn’t letting her break up with Bradley Cooper get her down. The model was spotted out and about this weekend and looking as stylish as ever.

According to the Daily Mail, Irina Shayk was photographed by paparazzi on Friday. The model was sporting a cute summer style, which consisted of a skimpy white dress that showed off her long, lean legs and ample chest.

Irina paired the dress with a pair of black spandex shorts underneath and a black blazer over top. She had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

Shayk accessorized her ensemble with a pair of dark sunglasses and some large gold hoop earrings. She also added a gold bar necklace and a ring on her finger.

She completed the look with a pair of black boots and a cute clutch purse that looked like the cover of the famous novel, The Idiot, which fans could speculate is a dig at Bradley Cooper following their split.

Irina also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened brows, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper’s split was announced earlier this month after months of rumors that the actor may have romantic feelings for his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga.

Metro reported that Shayk and Cooper’s relationship began to take a turn for the worse when Bradley started spending a lot of time with Gaga, including at odd hours of the night.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an insider revealed.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” the source added, revealing that Cooper and Shayk would often “fight whenever they were together.”

People Magazine later reported that Cooper and Gaga have an “overwhelming connection” to one another and that traveling to promote their movie as well as their closeness during awards season didn’t help the actor’s already ailing relationship with Shayk, whom he shares one daughter, Lea, with.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have not spoken out about their split. However, fans can keep up with the newly single model by following her on her Instagram account.