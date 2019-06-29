Kourtney Kardashian Posts Adorable New Vacation Photo Of North West And Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian shared a new photo from the family vacation to Costa Rica on Friday, but this time she included two of the youngest members of the clan, her niece, North West, and her daughter, Penelope Disick. In the photo, all of the ladies wear chic sunglasses as they pose for the camera. But many of the commenters noted that North’s energy was different from everyone else, as she seems to have put a lot of thought into her pose.

“North is always a mood,” wrote one of Kourtney’s fans.

As People Magazine reports, Kim and Kourtney headed to the South American country with their oldest kids. Scott Disick and Kanye joined in on the fun, but Sofia Richie, Disick’s current girlfriend, did not tag along. According to People, the trip will be featured on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which viewers will probably see next season.

“They are all filming for the show,” the insider said. “They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned.”

Kourtney has posted a couple of other photos from the trip. In one of them, she’s laying on the shoreline as the waves crash against her body. The photo also shows off her enviable figure which got her lots of compliments in the comments section.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kourtney recently revealed that she’s back to following the keto diet, which is a high-fat, low carb regimen that’s been praised by celebrities like Jenna Jameson and others.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” she said in a post on her lifestyle website, Poosh. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

According to E! News, Kourtney’s first experience with keto came when her doctor suggested it to her for a heavy metal detox.

Kourtney went on to add that she had been “treating” herself lately, so she’s getting focused on being more disciplined about what she eats.

“The meal plan is all about eating high-fat, high-protein, and low-carb,” she added.

The goal of the keto diet is to train the body to convert fat into energy instead of carbs. This often triggers weight loss in its adherents, so it looks like Kourtney may be looking to shed a couple of pounds from a body that many of her fans have described as perfect.

