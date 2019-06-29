Natalie Roser Shows Off Chiseled Bikini Bod On Instagram

Model Natalie Roser made the move to Los Angeles in order to progress her career, but noted that she headed to Australia for a quick visit. To commemorate the moment, she shared an incredible bikini pic that highlighted her chiseled bikini body. Roser posed facing the camera while wearing a colorful bikini. It was light orange with neon-colored trim at the bottom, with a darker blue on the top. She gave a sultry look, as she elongated her body by posing with her arms above her head. Behind her, you could see waves in the ocean. It was geo-tagged in Sydney, Australia. Over 14,000 of her fans stopped by to hit the like button.

And while Roser often posts photos of herself in bikinis and lingerie, she also shared a new photo. In it, she showed off her new Mercedes. She chose a dark blue color, and she posed in front of the car while wearing a black skirt, white crop tank, and a furry, cream jacket. The first photo highlighted the amazing sunset behind her, while a second photo showed Natalie smiling widely while sitting in the passenger car with the door open. It’s no wonder that she was so excited, although it’s hard to know whether she’ll be keeping the car in Australia, or importing it to the United States.

Whatever the case, it certainly looks as though the model is enjoying her increased success. Her social media following is also ever growing, as she reached the milestone of one million followers on Instagram.

In other news, Roser previously opened up to Women’s Health about her body and how the industry tried to change her.

“In Australia, my agency has been so amazing. They have been completely happy with the way I am, and I’m naturally thin so I’ve got that on my side. [But] going to America and trying to find agencies over there… being told, ‘We’d sign you but you need to lose a couple inches on your hips.’ I’ve learnt to accept it’s something I just can’t do. And I don’t feel like I’m missing out. I’m not going to change my body shape, habits and eating when I know that I look healthy.”

Loading...

Roser’s willingness to stick to her guns seems to be an important part of her modeling career. And while many brands or agencies may still prefer the traditional body type for models, there’s plenty of brands that represent bodies of all shapes and sizes. This notably includes Sports Illustrated and Victoria’s Secret.