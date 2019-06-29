Sofia Richie Allegedly No Longer Worried About Getting Engaged To Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship is said to be going very well. Things are reportedly so good that the model is no longer concerned with getting engaged to her much older boyfriend.

According to Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s romance couldn’t be better. Since things are progressing nicely, Richie has allegedly lost any fears or doubts that led her to want to get engaged to Disick previously.

“Scott’s timeline on marriage won’t matter to Sofia because she’s not looking to get married anytime soon,” an insider told the outlet.

Richie’s change of heart reportedly has a lot to do with Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, and her famous family allowing Sofia into their lives and their family activities.

Kourtney and Scott share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and they are the only family that Disick has, making it all the more important that they accept Richie.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” the insider continued.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure,” the source added.

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that Scott Disick is head over heels in love with Sofia Richie and that he does want to get married and have children with her.

However, Scott reportedly wants to wait until Kourtney is more comfortable with the idea, or possibly even moves on herself and marries someone else.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia has now been fully accepted into the Kardashian family. She has been seen heading out for a girls night with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as vacationing with Kourtney, Scott, and their kids.

E! News reports that the family believes Sofia has been a great influence on Scott and is a big reason why he’s turned his life around after struggling with alcohol abuse in the past. They now allegedly consider Richie as a part of the family as an extension of Disick.

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently revealed that building a good relationship with both Sofia and Scott is one of the things she’s most proud of in her life.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s romance by following the couple on social media.