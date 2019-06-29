Bella Hadid Flaunts Sandy, Bare Derrière On Instagram

Bella Hadid graced yet another magazine cover with her latest shoot for Elle France, where she looked stunning in a variety of outfits. The cover was posted to Instagram and was fairly conservative, only showing the model from her shoulders up as she looked glam in a wide-brimmed hat. It obscured half of her face, revealing the left side of her as she sported dark lipstick and diamond drop earrings.

On the other hand, another outtake from the photo shoot proved to be pretty revealing, as Bella stood with her back to the camera. She wore a thong-cut long sleeved leotard or swimsuit. The model playfully placed her hands by her derrière, which was left bare. And thanks to being at the beach, it was apparent that she’d gotten a little sandy before the image was taken. It looks like Bella wore the same outfit in both photos. However, this particular image was in black and white, while the cover photo was in color.

Meanwhile, Hadid has been busy sharing a ton of new updates with her fans on her social media. She’s been on a streak of sharing videos rather than just photos, which seems to be fitting as she’s able to show off her amazing catwalk performances. Her newest update was from June 15, where she wore an all-black outfit, including a bra and a suit jacket that she wore over it. With over 2.4 million views, it’s clear that her fans were enjoying the clip.

And while Bella enjoys a high rank as one of the most sought-after models in the industry, she admitted to some of the harder parts of her career, noted Byrdie.

“It’s not very giving, being a model, it doesn’t warm your heart. It’s not as rewarding for the soul as most things,” she said, describing modeling.

“It’s really tough. You’re going to get scrutinized for anything that you do. So if you’re skinny and have a sick body and you don’t have a butt, people are going to say, ‘Why do you have no butt?’ And then you go and get a fake butt and they get mad at you because you have a fake butt. And then you don’t have boobs, and it’s just a whole circulating circle.”

It’s not unusual for models to speak out about being constantly scrutinized by fans online. There’s definitely a lot of pressure when you’re dealing with over 24.9 million fans like Bella is. For the most part, however, it seems that her fans are loyal to her and are always ready to shower her with new compliments.