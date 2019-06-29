Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Scott Baldwin Rocks Bobbie’s World With A Proposal

Bobbie gets another shocker next week.

Bobbie Spencer just got the shock of her life this week on General Hospital. After passing out at Charlie’s Pub, Lucas ran some blood work and proceeded to diagnose his mom with type 2 diabetes. She didn’t fully understand why this happened, but now she is dealing with it. Scotty has always been there for Bobbie, despite all of the ups and downs they have had over the years. He was there when she had this medical crisis as well. His eyes will soon be opened to a possible future together with the GH nurse.

While it looked like Scott would eventually be hooked up again with Ava Jerome, things may be heading in a different direction. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central tease that Franco will be thinking about his dad’s future and how he needs someone special in his life. Scott hasn’t had any serious relationships recently, but Franco wants to change that. Will he have someone specific in mind?

One person will come to Scott’s mind after he thinks about it. Bobbie is expected to spill the news to him about her recent diagnosis. According to the print version of Soap Opera Digest, he will be taking her by surprise when he starts chatting about their past, how they have had a great life, and have shared some of life’s experiences together. He tells her that he could see them together in a “comfortable” relationship. He will describe it like “an old worn out shoe.”

However, Bobbie tells him that every time they get together, things start falling apart. She won’t be too convinced that they should move forward together. But Scott has other ideas. He ends up proposing to her. Look for Bobbie to be pretty shocked by his proposal.

Slapping Julian across the face might've given Bobbie a moment of satisfaction, but fixing his mess will be a group effort. @WilliamdeVry1#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @JackieZeman @kinshriner pic.twitter.com/XultH6uRKA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 25, 2019

A marriage proposal was in the rumor mill among General Hospital fans recently. Most viewers assumed that it was going to be Chase who proposes to Willow. That could still happen, but it appears that the proposal of marriage will happen between Bobbie and Scott this time.

With her diabetes diagnosis, Bobbie vowed to take care of herself. Lucas went through all of the dangers that go along with the disease, such as heart issues. Spoilers for the second week of July say that Bobbie will be causing some type of stir. That is the week of Liz and Franco’s wedding celebration, so she could possibly have some sort of medical issue that would cause a ruckus.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see if there are enough strong feelings between these two that will result in a marriage. Keep watching General Hospital to find out.