Mariah Carey Shows Off Massive Cleavage In Skin-Tight Black Dress

Mariah Carey is showing off her famous figure on social media.

On Friday, Mariah Carey took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself rocking a form-fitting black dress and putting her curves on full display.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer sits on a fluffy, gray chair as she smiles alongside her friend Dev Hynes. Carey’s ample cleavage busts out of the low-cut gown, which also flaunts her tiny waist.

Mariah has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls, which fall down her back and over both of her shoulders.

Carey rocks a deep tan in the photo and sports a full face of makeup for the snap. Mariah’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. The singer also adds a dark berry lip color and a shimmering highlighter.

“Mimi” as her fans call her, accessorizes with a pair of dangling diamond earrings, and a very large ring on her right hand ring finger.

In the background of the photo, lamps, wall art, and a green plant can be seen as Mariah and her pal cut up together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mariah Carey’s life seems to be a little less crazy than in years past. However, she still deals with her share of drama.

Carey recently settled a legal issue with her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, who claimed that she was sexually harassed by the singer.

Earlier this year, The Blast reported that Stella stopped working with Mariah in November of 2017, but did continue a partnership with the singer. The pair even released a joint statement about the situation.

“After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management. During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors,” the statement read.

However, Stella later decided to sue Mariah for as much as $100 million following a falling-out between them.

The outlet revealed that Carey and Bulochnikov settled the dispute and mutually agreed to a resolution of the matter back in January.

Fans can see more of Mariah Carey’s life by following the glamorous singer on Instagram.