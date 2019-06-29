Britney Spears Showcases Legs In Daisy Dukes During Shopping Trip

Britney Spears hit the town on Friday looking sexy as she showed off her long, lean legs in a pair of tiny little shorts.

According to The Daily Mail, Britney Spears rocked her Daisy Dukes during a shopping trip in Thousand Oaks, California, over the weekend, where she hit up Nordstrom.

The singer was seen sporting a pair of very tiny denim shorts that flaunted her booty and her legs, as well as a low-cut red top, that put her ample cleavage on full display.

Britney accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and a black choker and pendant around her neck. She also donned a bracelet on her wrist and some black sandals on her feet.

The singer had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing.

Britney donned a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a nude lip as she sipped on a milkshake during her shopping trip. Spears was flanked by multiple members of her security team, one of whom held the singer’s purse and shopping bags for her as they walked side-by-side through the shopping plaza.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears spent some time in a mental health facility earlier this year. The singer was the center of tons of rumors following her admittance into treatment.

Loading...

One of the rumors circulating was that Britney may have been put into treatment against her will. However, before her release from the facility, Spears took to Instagram to release a statement, telling her fans that she was okay, and not to worry about her.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney stated in the message that accompanied a quick video.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” Spears added.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears’ life now that she’s out of treatment by following the singer on social media.