Hailey Clauson Exposes Her Chest In New Instagram Pic

Hailey Clauson shared a sultry new photo with her Instagram fans several hours ago, and it’s already received over 13,000 likes. The model was spotted going topless for the shot, only wearing nude-toned bottoms that gave the illusion that she went fully nude. She placed her right hand over her chest and her left hand over her bottoms. She looked straight at the camera with a seductive look, although much of her face was obscured by her hair. Clauson had brown hair for a long time but switched to blond hair recently.

Prior to this revealing update, Hailey shared a more casual Instagram photo yesterday. It showed her wearing a cute, low cut yellow top or dress with ruffle accents along the edges. She also wore cream sunglasses with a bedazzled accent on the sides, while she pulled her hair back in a high ponytail. The model’s skin looked flawless in the shot, as she rocked pink lipstick.

And that’s not to mention another update from a week ago, which showed Hailey in a high-cut one-piece swimsuit. She appeared to be outside in the middle of nature, as she faced her derrière to the camera and looked over her left shoulder. Considering the weather is only bound to heat up in much of the world, fans can likely look forward to many more swimsuit pics in the weeks and months ahead.

Hailey Clauson has been a model since she was young, and one of her notable appearances has been with Sports Illustrated for their annual Swimsuit Issue. A couple of years ago, Hailey opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about the experience. In particular, she described what it was like for her to model for the publication when she was 18-years-old. SI is known for their racy photos that showcase models in the skimpiest bikinis and one-piece swimsuits around. But in this case, Hailey went fully nude save for body paint.

“I was on the beach with tourists and people just walking around. It looked like I was in a bathing suit but I was actually wearing nothing. Nobody could tell, and I kind of started to forget.”

“Now posing naked, I’m probably too comfortable. But it feels really good to be completely comfortable in your own skin. It’s a great feeling,” she added, describing how her modeling journey required her to find her place in the competitive field after she experienced puberty.