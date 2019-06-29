Taylor Swift Shows Off A Bit Of Skin In Sun-Soaked Instagram Photo

Taylor Swift is finally taking a break from her jam-packed schedule, and her Instagram followers get a glimpse of what she’s doing to relax.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a sun-soaked photo of herself rocking a pair of large sunglasses and showing off just a bit of skin. The pop star showed off her trademark bright red lipstick and included the caption with a pair of peace sign emoji.

The picture garnered nearly 1.5 million likes in just a few hours, giving fans one of the rare glimpses of Taylor Swift outside of her music. The singer’s Instagram page has filled with promotional photos from her recent “You Need To Calm Down” music video, including a number of stills and short videos of the star-packed video that celebrates the LGBT community.

Taylor has seen plenty of benefits to her laser focus on her work. As Forbes noted, her latest song debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart and became the second-most Top 100 songs among all women artists. Top of all time is Nicki Minaj, who has put 102 songs onto the Hot 100 chart. Among all musicians, Taylor Swift is fifth behind Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, Elvis Presley, and the cast of the musical television show Glee.

Taylor has earned plenty of acclaim for “You Need To Calm Down,” an anthem that empowers the LGBT community.

As People magazine pointed out, Taylor’s sun-soaked photo shared on Friday could be work-related as well, though outside of her singing career. As the report noted, Taylor tagged Stella McCartney in the picture, which appears to be a preview for the collaboration she has been working on with the British designer. Taylor Swift announced that she would be working with McCartney.

“She’s been a friend for a really long time, and also just a woman I respect so much,” Swift said about McCartney. “I respect what she creates, how she creates it. There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs, and I’ve worn a lot of her stuff recently.”

As the Daily Mail noted, the sunglasses that Taylor rocked in her Instagram photo were from Stella McCartney’s collection, a nod to the work the two are doing together.

Loading...

During an Instagram Live video announcing the collaboration, Taylor shared that Stella McCartney had listened to her new album, Lover, and was inspired to collaborate with Taylor on a fashion collection based on the themes of the album.