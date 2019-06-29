WWE Spoilers: Legend Set To Appear On ‘Monday Night Raw,’ Falls Count Anywhere Match Scheduled

Next week's 'Raw' is already shaping up to be a big one.

A lot has happened in the WWE over the course of the last week, and it seems as if things are only going to keep getting bigger. Over the last seven days, a legend has returned and two big names from the past have been put in charge of the red and blue brands, as reported by The Inquisitr.

On next week’s Monday Night Raw, there are already reports of a future Hall of Famer making an appearance and a huge “Falls Count Anywhere” match.

It may only be Friday, but the official website of WWE has already released its preview for next week’s Raw and it is going to be a big one. Different superstars are jumping into different title pictures and all kinds of new storylines/angles are starting to unfold.

Falls. Count. Anywhere.

Last week on Raw, a mighty Tug of War battle between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley took place, but it didn’t solve much. Yes, Lashley emerged as the victor, but who could win a fight when there are no rules or boundaries keeping them in place?

On Monday, the beasts will battle it out once again and they’ll be able to use the entire arena in Dallas to pick up a victory.

How will Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans exploit Seth Rollins’ “kryptonite”?

At next month’s Extreme Rules, Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin will team together to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins for both titles. Evans believes that even a “Superman” such as Rollins has a weakness, and the evil duo plan to find it.

The Big Dog and The Deadman unite

At Extreme Rules, The Undertaker is going to partner with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. The legend made a very unexpected return last week to help out the man who defeated him at WrestleMania 33 just a couple of years ago.

Now, WWE is teasing another appearance by “The Deadman,” and it may give fans an explanation as to why he came back and why he chose to help out Reigns.

WWE

Loading...

Is AJ Styles in line for a U.S. Title opportunity?

Ricochet won the WWE United States Championship from Samoa Joe less than a week ago, and in his first match after becoming a champion, he lost. The match was to AJ Styles and it is no shame to lose to the former WWE Champion, but where do things go from here?

After picking up a big victory over the new champion, Styles now wants his shot at making the title his own.

Is Samoa Joe our next WWE Champion?

Joe may have lost the U.S. Title to Ricochet, but he now has his sights set on a much larger prize. Last week on Raw, Joe blindsided WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and destroyed him on stage to send a message. It will be interesting to see how Kofi responds this week, and if Samoa Joe is ready to bring more.