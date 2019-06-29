Miley Cyrus & Mom Tish Flaunt Insane Abs In Matching Leather Looks

Miley Cyrus is proving that she really is her mother’s daughter in her latest social media post.

On Friday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with her mother, Tish Cyrus. The pair looked more like sisters than mother and daughter, as they sported matching leather looks.

Miley donned a pair of black leather pants with a large matching belt and a leather crop top. The singer flaunted her super toned abs, flat belly, and her ample cleavage in the racy top.

The former Hannah Montana star accessorized with a leather biker hat, leather jacket, and multiple necklaces. She had her long, blond hair styled in loose waves and donned a full face of makeup for the photo.

Miley rocked dark brows, thick lashes, pink blush, and a light pink lip for the photo. Meanwhile, her mother, Tish, followed suit with her own leather look.

Tish wore a pair of black pants, a leather jacket of her own, and a graphic T-shirt, which she had tied up to show off her impressive abs and toned tummy.

Tish also wore a black biker hat, and had her blond hair styled in waves. Miley’s mom rocked multiple rings on her fingers and some large hoop earrings for the outing with her daughter.

Tish followed Miley’s makeup look by sporting a nearly identical face of makeup, as she smiled for the camera with her arm around her famous daughter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and her new husband, longtime love Liam Hemsworth, are said to be doing great following their gorgeous wedding back in December.

Both of Miley’s parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, were in attendance at the wedding, which was held at the couple’s Tennessee home.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told Us Weekly of the couple’s married life. However, the source adds that the pair are not yet ready to start a family together, as they’re too busy enjoying their lives together and working on their careers.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the insider said.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’s life with Liam Hemworth, as well as her famous family, by following the singer on her social media accounts.