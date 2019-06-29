‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Player Jordan Poyer, Stuns In Skimpy White Bikini On Tropical Getaway

Rachel Bush is back in her favorite climate and her Instagram followers are thrilled with the results.

The social media bombshell and wife of NFL player Jordan Poyer shared a series of pictures of herself rocking a very skimpy white bikini as she posed near the glistening waters of a tropical paradise. In the pictures, Rachel showed off her toned tummy as she stood underneath a beach shower with the setting sun behind her.

The pictures came after Bush spent half of the year in cold and snowy Buffalo where Jordan is a starting safety for the Bills. Now she has apparently gone back to a place offering her preferred climate. When the NFL season ends, Rachel and Jordan routinely trek back to south Florida where she shared a series of sun-soaked photos, putting all her curves on display as she rocked a series of very revealing bikinis.

Rachel’s fans were quite pleased with the recent photos, which garnered thousands of likes and supportive comments including from some of Rachel’s famous fans.

“Gorgeousssss,” wrote Khloe Kardashian, one of Rachel’s frequent backers on Instagram.

“Body on a whole nother level,” wrote another not-so-famous Instagram follower.

After gaining an initial following online thanks in large part to her famous husband, Rachel Bush has become a star in her own right. She recently topped the 1 million subscriber mark, and has shared a number of sponsored posts for swimwear and fashion companies. She has appeared in Maxim magazine and, more recently, she has become a favorite of celebrity news sites that often share her revealing photos.

Rachel and Jordan’s penchant for drama has helped a bit, too. Last year, Rachel gained some viral attention for a spat with a local college student who allegedly had an affair with her husband. The online messages between the two went viral, leading to some attention for Rachel and Jordan and speculation about a potential split. But Rachel’s Instagram page shows that the two are doing quite well since the drama has passed.

Loading...

While Rachel Bush may seem the most at home in tropical climates, she make the most of the half of the year she spends in Buffalo. Rachel has played the role of a supportive NFL wife, sharing pictures from her travels on the road to cheer on her husband. Last year, as the Bills were wrapping up a disappointing season in which they had already been eliminated from playoff contention, Rachel took to Instagram to lift fans’ spirits by sharing a picture of herself wearing a red, white and blue Bills bikini as she posed in the deep snow.

Fans who want to keep up on all of Rachel Bush’s racy photos can check her out on Instagram.