Nene Leakes Reportedly Confirms That She Isn’t Quitting ‘RHOA’ In Deleted Instagram Post

Nene Leakes’ possible exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been a source of speculation for some time and it appears that the reality TV star has confirmed that she’s sticking with the franchise.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Leakes uploaded a photo of a signed contract for the show with the caption: “Season 12 SIGNED! Nay Nay will see you in NYC Sunday! Let’s go #RHOA.” But it looks like the post was deleted since it’s not currently on Leakes’ Instagram page.

Leakes is part of the original cast from Season 1 of the show which also included Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. Snow left the show after the first season and was replaced by Kandi Burruss.

Nene’s spitfire personality has become synonymous with the RHOA and many of her reactions to the show’s drama have become popular online memes.

But as Cheat Sheet reports, there have been hints that she’s thinking of leaving. She’s no longer on good terms with castmate Porsha Williams after Williams released fat shaming texts that Leakes had sent her. Those messages were sent when Williams was heavily pregnant, which makes Leakes’ words seem all the more monstrous.

After the texts were released Williams received a cease and desist letter from her attorney.

“After that whole Instagram back and forth that she started with me, she ended up sending me a cease and desist,” Williams said of the situation, according to another Cheat Sheet report.

“So once she sent me a cease and desist, at that point, I was like, ‘You know what? This is just a sure sign that I should be done with the relationship.’ So I’m over it. I’m concentrating on my baby girl. And people who love and support me at this moment.”

Nene Leakes also had a physical altercation with a member of the crew during one episode. Viewers saw her rip his shirt during the fight, but during the reunion, other cast members said that things were much worse than what was shown on TV. They claimed that the man had to be sent to the hospital and was missing a tooth when Leakes got done with him.

She also put out a cryptic Instagram post with “#byeforever” in the caption and many speculated that fans had seen the last of her on RHOA because of it. Then the entertainment news website Love B. Scott alleged that she had been made to “sit out” of the filming of the first half of Season 12.

While it all seems like conflicting information, all the speculation about Nene Leakes will likely be cleared up before Season 12 of RHOA premieres later this year.