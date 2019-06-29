Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Exact Diet After Being Told Swimsuit Body ‘Deserves An Oscar’

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about exactly what she eats. The 40-year-old has taken to the blog section of her Poosh lifestyle website to dish on her diet habits. The update comes shortly after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star received the ultimate compliment. Kourtney was told that her swimsuit body “deserves an Oscar” earlier this week, reports The Inquisitr,

As Kourtney’s blog post revealed, the star is back on the keto diet. She has tried the low carbohydrate diet before when given medical advice to do so and now she’s apparently giving this way of eating another go.

As Kardashian knows, the keto diet puts the body into the fat-burning state of ketosis. Her blog post sent fans the nitty-gritty of her personal journey when the mother of three revealed how she starts the day.

“For breakfast, I’ll have my avocado smoothie. Since I’m not able to eat honey or dates while on keto, I’ll swap that for a couple drops of Stevia. I’ll still mix in my MCT oil, bone broth powder and blue-green algae.”

Kourtney continued with what she eats for lunch.

“My go-to for lunch is usually a protein-based chef salad with turkey, a base of mixed greens, and egg whites.”

Kourtney further revealed that she keeps her dinners healthy, too. Poultry and fish were mentioned alongside attempts to “substitute” carbohydrates. Instead of regular rice, this creative celebrity opts for grain alternatives from cauliflower or broccoli. Kourtney fully admitted to fooling her mind into thinking that the dishes are real rice but she did state that she will occasionally indulge in carbohydrates.

With three children and an energetic lifestyle, this youthful mother knows the importance of maintaining her energy levels. The blog post included a section on how Kourtney snacks, although the star admitted that she tries to avoid snacking.

“If I find I really need something to keep me going throughout the day, I’ll have a green tea or some bone broth to give me a boost. I will also eat nuts like walnuts or pecans.”

Clearly, Kourtney’s diet is super-healthy. While sister Kim Kardashian regularly admits to fast food indulging and is a known McDonald’s lover, her older sister flies the flag for clean eating. Kourtney is renowned for her love of healthy nutrition by following a mostly gluten-free diet.

Given the body this 40-year-old has maintained, her fans who are about to diet may find themselves paying closer attention to what Kourtney has to stay on her blog posts.

