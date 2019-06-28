Shay Mitchell’s ‘PLL’ Co-Stars And More Celebrities Congratulate Her Amid Pregnancy News

Many celebs congratulated Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell on her pregnancy with boyfriend Matte Babel.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the actress posted a photo on her Instagram page to share that she and Babel were expecting a child just six months after Mitchell revealed she had a miscarriage. The actress’ topless photo received a plethora of comments, many of which were from her Pretty Little Liars co-stars. Many fans will recall that Mitchell starred on the Freeform show as Emily Fields from 2010 to the show’s finale in 2017.

Us Weekly shared that Mitchell received words of encouragement from two of PLL’s main stars. She first received a comment from Sasha Pieterse, who played Alison DiLaurentis on the show. She also received kind words from Troian Bellisario, who starred alongside Mitchell as Spencer Hastings for the duration of the series.

“Congratulations, beautiful mama!” Pieterse commented, after reposting the photo of Mitchell on her Instagram Stories.

“YAS queen. I am so excited to be a mama with you and welcome this beautiful babe to the world,” Bellisario wrote, as she just had her first child in October 2018.

PLL creator Marlene King also commented under Mitchell’s post, sharing that it was, “Fantastic news!” The You actress also received well-wishes from Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Coelho, and Amanda Cerny.

The actress and YouTube sensation also used her video streaming platform to make her announcement on Friday. In her video, “Guess Who’s Preggers?” the actress gave her 3 million subscribers a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot for her pregnancy announcement. Mitchell also went public with Babel for the first time, though the two have been romantically linked since October 2018. During the video, Mitchell shares her journey to hiding her pregnancy with her fans over the first six months and how she is ready to get more public by capturing the pregnancy more.

She got a secret and she kept it, but now Shay Mitchell revealed her pregnancy AND her boyfriend in the best way possible. https://t.co/DKShUelEfq pic.twitter.com/4js4FvOs0q — E! News (@enews) June 28, 2019

In addition to the photo shoot, the actress announced that she will drop a video on her channel every Wednesday beginning July 17. With her new series, entitled Almost Ready, Mitchell will discuss the “lows and highs” of this pregnancy for both herself and her partner.

“Join Shay Mitchell as she eats for two, continues the endless hunt for non-alcoholic wine and lathers herself in every oil known to man on her journey to motherhood,” a press release for the series states.

Of her pregnancy, Mitchell also describes the experience thus far as, “exciting, difficult, emotional and amazing all at the same time, and I wanted to share my journey with more than just a photo.”