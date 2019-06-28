Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Selfie Slammed: ‘Bent’ Door Frame Gets Noticed

Kim Kardashian’s bikini photo has been getting slammed. The 38-year-old took to Instagram earlier today for one of her legendary selfies with the sexy snap showing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star flaunting her sensational body in a tiny white two-piece.

Despite her sizzling body dominating the image, fans seem to have spotted something in the background.

One user left their thoughts in a comment.

“Look very closely at the left door frame and u can see it’s bent lmao”

The comment racked up more than 160 likes in four hours. It also launched more than 13 replies.

The individual didn’t seem alone in sharing the random thought, though.

“Lol @ the wall curving in on her right side…(left of the photo),” another fan wrote.

Elsewhere, a fan seemed to concur, per their comment.

“Bad facetune on the left side of the curtain”

Fortunately for Kim, the majority of comments threw out praise. Fans mostly seemed wowed by this mother of four’s fierce abs, killer waist and golden tan. As one of Instagram’s original selfie queens, Kim remains known for having helped launch the trend. Nonetheless, her updates frequently come with Photoshop accusations.

The fan referencing the “bent” door frame with a “lmao” attached managed to launch a small debate. While some fans seemed to disagree by pointing out that the opinion simply reflected the background drapes, others agreed.

“And under her left arm is warpes [sic],” one user added.

“By the dresser too” was another response.

The Kardashian-Jenners seem to have fans divided when it comes to their social media. Alongside Kim, both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian regularly find themselves under fire for allegedly editing their photos. Likewise, Kylie Jenner and her older sister Kendall Jenner. Then again, these famous reality faces come armed with fans prepared to defend them.

At the extreme end, the sisters have found themselves accused of having gone under the knife. Khloe Kardashian, in particular, has recently faced probing regarding her nose, per The Inquisitr. The 35-year-old appears to have steered clear of addressing those allegations.

Kim, meanwhile, has been probed with plastic surgery rumors for years. Fans who know Kim inside out would likely agree that her curvy rear is natural. The asset does appear to run in the family, after all.

Slammed as Kim may have been today, her update did prove popular. The post had racked up more than 2.3 million likes within four hours of going live. Kim has 142 million Instagram followers.