Janet Jackson Teases Glastonbury Performance With Rehearsal Photo: ‘We’re Ready For You’

Tomorrow, Janet Jackson will be one of many stars who will take to the multiple stages at Glastonbury Festival. Jackson will perform on the Pyramid Stage, also known as the main stage, joining the likes of Carrie Underwood, Liam Gallagher and The Killers on June 29. It’ll be the American singer’s first time appearing at the legendary festival currently taking place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Jackson’s appearance is highly anticipated and has been predicted to be the “most exciting set” of the weekend.

Today, Janet has been teasing fans via her Instagram account. Nine hours ago, she attached an outtake image taken from her Sunday Times Magazine photoshoot. The stunning photo is a closeup beauty shot where the “Because of Love” star looks angelic. She captioned her photo with a rhetorical question, asking if her followers are ready for her performance.

Regardless, the post — which has racked up more than 36,000 likes — was answered by her fans in the comments section.

“Yessss mutha you deserve everything that comes your way,” one user shared.

“Yasss gonna give the best performance of your career hunnay. Britain has been waiting for you and you are worth the wait MOTHER!! Iconic Queen of everything,” another commented.

One hour ago, the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” chart-topper uploaded an image of herself during rehearsals with her dancers and choreographer, Gil Duldulao. Posted in black and white, everyone was striking a relaxed, too cool for school pose before they tore up the stage. Jackson sat on the end on the left-hand side, wearing a cap, jumper, scarf, joggers and sneakers.

This time, she captioned the image, letting her audience know that her crew is ready for Glastonbury.

Janet is scheduled to play at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland the day after her Glasto set on June 30. Then, in July, she will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency. The shows have been going down like a storm and have received rave reviews, The Inquisitr revealed.

On Spotify, Janet has more than 4.4 million monthly listeners. Her smash hit, “Together Again” is currently her most played track on the app with more than 41 million plays.

Janet took part in a world exclusive interview with The Sunday Times last week. For the cover, Jackson looked ethereal. In the interview, she opened up about being a mom and how she now slows down her workload to spend time with her son, Eissa, per The Inquisitr.

On Instagram, Janet Jackson has more than 3.6 million followers.