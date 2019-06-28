Kim Kardashian Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Skintight Pink Dress

Kim Kardashian rocked a tiny little dress at her sister Khloe’s birthday bash this week, and social media lost its mind after seeing the photos.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian appeared in a group photo from the birthday party alongside Khloe and her friends. The reality star wore a tiny, pink mini dress that put all of her curves on full display.

In the photo, Kim was seen standing in the long-sleeved dress as she flaunted her hourglass figure. Kardashian’s long, lean legs were on full display and so was her tiny waist and ample bust.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her shoulder length, dark hair pulled back into a half ponytail on top of her head. The rest of her mane was styled in sleek, straight strands that fell around her shoulders.

Kim donned a full face of makeup — which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow — in the sexy shot. She also added pink eye shadow and blush, a shimmering highlighter and a nude lip to her glam look.

Khloe’s other family members and friends such as Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd could also be seen in the snapshot, which had been posted by her friend, Jen Atkin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s flawless figure can be attributed to her strict diet and exercise routine.

“I work out about an hour and a half every single day [with] heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim told People last year.

The mother of four says that she’s very proud of herself for dropping weight after teetering at around 140 pounds for most of her adult life.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” Kardashian stated, adding that she didn’t see the results she wanted right way, but that she stuck with it and is so happy that she did.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life, as well as her stunning and sexy photos by following the reality star on her social media accounts.