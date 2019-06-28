Britney Spears Rocks Pink Bikini On Instagram

Britney Spears delighted her fans when she posed in a sexy pink bikini on Instagram this week.

On Friday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself rocking a pink bikini with animal print trim.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer is seen standing in the ocean as she poses with her hands on her hips. Britney has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and flaunts her hourglass figure, which includes her toned tummy and ample cleavage.

Spears accessorizes by donning a pair of sunglasses for some fun in the sun. She also rocks a minimal makeup look for her day at the beach. Britney dons darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and nude lips in the photograph.

The crystal clear waters of the ocean can be seen all around her, and a beautiful blue sky is the backdrop for the photo.

In a second post, Spears shows off the lavish beach home she stayed at on vacation last week, which included a pool, high ceilings, and pretty green foliage all around the estate, which was located in Turks and Caicos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears has been showing off a lot of skin on Instagram, including bikini shots and fitness videos.

The singer’s social media has been updated on a regular basis since she returned home from a mental health facility where she sought treatment earlier this year.

However, Spears is allegedly still struggling even after receiving treatment for her issues.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told People Magazine back in May.

Meanwhile, Britney’s also used social media to call out the paparazzi for possibly altering photos of her to make her look heavier than she is.

“No one ever really asks are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?” Britney said in a video posted to her Instagram account, adding that she is very interested in the “conspiracy theory.”

“Yesterday I went swimming and look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?” Spears asked in the clip.

