Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Amazing Dancer Legs In Latest Instagram Video, Has Followers, ‘Obsessed’

Julianne Hough has her famous legs on full display in her latest Instagram video.

The America’s Got Talent host shared a video of herself and a man with her 4.7 million followers. During the post, Hough is staring directly at the camera while wearing a sequined, short blazer. Her legs are on full display and her blonde hair is in a short bob. As the unnamed man appears, the two are shown mouthing the beginning of “Supermodel” by RuPaul.

In her caption, Hough writes that her followers should “stay tuned” for something she will announce on Saturday, as it pertains to the short video. At the time of this writing, the post received more than 100,000 views. The video also received more than 70 comments from fans who were intrigued by the host’s announcement.

“IM OBSESSED. CAN NOOOTTT WAIT,” one follower wrote.

“Those legs,” another follower commented about Hough’s dancer stems.

The Safe Haven actress also put her legs on full display as she strolled through the streets of New York on Thursday, June 27. Hough shared a photo of herself wearing a cream blazer and short set with a matching purse and heels. Rocking brown sunglasses and a huge smile, the starlet is beaming through the Empire State. At the time of this writing, the snapshot received more than 75,000 likes. Hough also received more than 200 comments from her fans.

“This is such a chic look,” one follower wrote.

“Why are you so pretty?” another follower asked.

Hough’s latest posts come just days after it was revealed that she and her husband Brooks Laich will give their fans a more in-depth look at their intimate life. People previously reported that Laich will have his wife as a guest on his podcast, How Men Think, which he co-hosts with Gavin DeGraw. Laich said that he decided to bring his wife on his podcast to have an open discussion about sex and intimacy. He said that as he was preparing for the episode and discussing it with Hough, he was “blown away” by her perspective on certain topics throughout their conversation. He also said that the couple will be candid during their discussion on the air in hopes of helping others.

“We have never been so specific, detailed and open about exactly what goes on in our relationship and our respective thoughts and approaches to intimacy and sex,” he says.

“We give people our exact specifics, how we create intimacy, why it’s important to us and open up about our sex life.”

Fans of Hough can keep up with the star on her Instagram page.