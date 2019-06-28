Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Selfie Takes Unexpected Turn: ‘You Look Like A Wisdom Tooth’

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram update is launching some interesting comments. Earlier today, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the platform for a bikini selfie. The 38-year-old’s June 28 snap sent out her signature curves in a sexy, cleavage-flaunting two-piece. In many ways, it was Kim’s trademark look.

The comments section to Kim’s post seems to have taken an unexpected turn.

“You look like a wisdom tooth,” one popular comment read.

The bizarre reaction wasn’t an isolated one, though.

“Look like [sic] wisdom tooth” was another comment.

The words seemed echoed by a separate user’s comment.

“Why does she look like a wisdom tooth from the waste [sic] down”

With Kim’s sensational tan and the bikini’s contrasting whites, fans hell-bent on drawing the conclusion do have a leg to stand on. That said, the photo was showing more of Kim’s killer body than it was a tooth. The KKW Beauty founder was throwing out the gym-honed and curvy shape she has become legendary for. Her abs were defined and her thighs were toned. The gap between Kim’s legs suggested she may have been watching what she eats of late. Then again, the white briefs and muscular thighs seemed enough for some fans to make the bizarre comments.

Fortunately for Kim, many replies threw out praise. Fans mentioned her iconic status as one of social media’s selfie legends. Envy for Kim’s ripped torso also manifested.

While responses to celebrity Instagram posts can be bizarre (and most are lost amid more popular comments), the “wisdom tooth” responses did not appear to sink with time. The fan telling the mother of four that she looks like one racked up over 43 likes in the space of three hours. It also launched replies with fans appearing to agree.

“I knw [sic] u said it…but my friend also said this so i tagged her to show someone else thinks the same,” one user wrote.

The comment appeared to pertain to a debate over who had claimed the comparison first.

Regardless of the somewhat-unexpected comments, Kim’s post proved staggeringly popular. Over 2 million likes were clocked within four hours of the post going live. The bikini selfie was liked by celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti, and YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous. It also received over 11,000 fan comments.

“Hottest girl ever…you are mine Kim,” one fan wrote.

Kim has 142 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her account.