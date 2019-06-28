Iggy Azalea Did An ‘Intensive Workshop’ To Overcome Childhood Bullying

Iggy Azalea recently appeared on RuPaul’s talk show and opened up about being bullied, per Music News.

“I got bullied in high school and made fun of because I was always very ridiculous and over the top,” she explained.

“It was hard for me in my adult life to be able to tell the difference between somebody being critical and constructive, and somebody bullying,” the “Black Widow” rapper continued.

She reflected on the treatment in which she participated in at an Arizona mental health facility in 2017 after seeking advice from her friends and management team.

“I did an intensive workshop in Arizona. I went away and just talked.”

“There were people around me that I worked with who were like, ‘We love you and we think that you self-sabotage yourself’,” she continued.

She expressed that it was good to speak to somebody who could give her guidance on how to manage her life and feelings when she feels a certain way.

Earlier this week, Azalea announced the front and back artwork for her second studio album, In My Defense, via Twitter.

The artwork sees the “Kream” hitmaker slumped against a car, posing dead, with blood behind her head. The illusion is that she’s been shot while trying to get into her car.

The album is set to be released on July 19.

So far, Iggy has released three tracks that will appear on the album — “Sally Walker,” “Started,” and “Just Wanna.”

The tracklisting:

“Thanks I Get” “Clap Back” “Sally Walker” “Homeita” “Started” “Spend It” “F**k It Up” “Big Bag” “Comme des Garcons” “Freak of the Week” “Just Wanna” “I Know”

Earlier this year, Iggy released the single “Sally Walker” as the lead cut for her upcoming album. The song peaked at No. 62 on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart and No. 82 in the U.K. On Spotify, it has been streamed more than 19.6 million times. The music video has been watched more than 58 million times on her official YouTube channel.

Her debut album, The New Classic, was released in 2014 and peaked at No. 2 in Australia and Canada, No. 3 in the U.S. and New Zealand, and No. 5 in the U.K. She gained five Grammy nominations the following year for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

On Spotify, the rapper currently has 7.4 million monthly listeners. At the moment, “Started” is her most played track with more than 14 million streams.

On Instagram, Iggy Azalea commands more than 11.9 million followers.