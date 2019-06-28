Andy Cohen Says He Would Love If Chrissy Teigen Replaced Lisa Vanderpump On ‘RHOBH’

Andy Cohen, the creator of The Real Housewives franchise says that he would love to have Chrissy Teigen replace Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cohen, who also hosts Watch What Happens Live, made the revelation during an interview with Hollywood Life.

“Oh, I’d love it,” he said of the prospect of Teigen joining the show. “Oh, my god, I’d love it. She’s a gold mine.”

Hollywood Life notes that fans of the series have been calling for Teigen to join the cast now that Vandepump has exited.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chrissy Teigen has already responded to the suggestion. In an interview with E! News she’s said that she’s considered it before but added that she had some reservations about being on the reality TV show.

“I don’t know if I can take it,” she said. “I’ve thought about it before. I love Andy so much. I love all of the girls. But I don’t know if I’d be able to stomach… like, I think I get a lot of negativity and weird comments but they get so many more.”

She went on to say that she thought she’d get along with the castmates though but wouldn’t be able to deal with the hate that they get for putting their lives on camera.

Teigen already has a lot on her plate already. She’s a mother of two, a cookbook author, and co-host on Lip-Sync Battle. But she’s also known for having a fiery and hilarious personality, something that she often shows off on her Twitter page.

“I always have a note in my pocket that says ‘John did it’ just in case I’m murdered because I don’t want him to remarry #truelove #tips,” she tweeted back in 2014. The tweet got close to 20,000 likes and over 12,000 retweets.

With a personality like hers, it’s easy to see why some fans want her to join The Housewives franchise and as Buzzfeed notes, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was already a big part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s plot last year. A key conflict that season revolved around the fact that Kim Zolciak had tweeted Teigen to ask who her daughter would have to “blow” to get tickets to a John Legend concert. Teigen replied that no oral activity was necessary and that she would get her the tickets. But the drama didn’t end there as the other ladies confronted Zolciak about the tweet which led to some tense moments on set.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Teigen could barely contain her excitement at the thought of being connected to a major plot point on RHOA.

“I was just so happy, I was absolutely thrilled,” she said. “It almost went to blows over John Tickets. It was so cool!”