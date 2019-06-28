Elizabeth Hurley Teases Cleavage In Cheeky Instagram Selfie

Elizabeth Hurley got a little flirty with the camera in her latest Instagram snap.

On Thursday, the fabulous British actress and model treated her social media followers to a gorgeous photo that sent summer vibes all over Instagram. Reporting from sunny Los Angeles, the English beauty posted an eye-catching selfie – and melted hearts with her beaming smile in the process.

In classic Elizabeth Hurley style, the 54-year-old stunner put on a very youthful display in the sun-drenched pic. Donning colorful, summery apparel, The Royals star looked directly into the camera with gleaming eyes and flashed her heart-stopping smile for everyone to see. Clad in a floral sundress, the ravishing actress struck a coquettish pose, giving fans a peek at her perky chest as she angled the selfie in a way that put her décolletage front and center.

Elizabeth looked radiant in the sun-kissed selfie. The stunning actress ensnared the attention of her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her arresting gaze, bubbly smile, and eye-catching navy-blue attire. Boasting a lively pattern, and a plunging neckline to boot, the cheerful dress flattered her sensational figure and complimented her hypnotic blue eyes.

The Bedazzled actress showed quite a bit of skin in the eye-popping dress. Covered in countless, vividly-colored flowers that spanned the entire spectrum of the rainbow, the low-cut frock beautifully framed her décolletage area, leading the eye toward her busty curves.

Known for her head-turning Instagram photos, Elizabeth showed off her modeling chops in the new pic. The ravishing model and fashion icon flirtatiously raised one arm above her head to push her shapely bust into focus, all the while giving a playful look to the camera.

Elizabeth proudly flaunted her cleavage in the cheeky selfie. Not one to shy away in front of the camera, the ageless beauty even seemed to tease a glimpse of her bra in the saucy pic. However, she did keep things classy and only showed enough skin to be alluring, without turning her selfie into a racy snap.

While her cleavage was certainly the main center of attention, Elizabeth made sure that her beautiful visage remained a focal point of the picture as well. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel accentuated her gorgeous features with a flawless glam that included dark eyeliner, dramatic mascara, and a glossy pink lipstick. As far as her hairstyle was concerned, she wore her chestnut-brown tresses with a mid-part, letting her luscious locks frame her face in soft waves.

As many of her social media followers are aware, Elizabeth’s Instagram feed largely features skin-baring bikini snaps and daring, glamorous outfits. Although a lot tamer than the photos she usually posts, her selfie immediately caught the eye of her fans and was rewarded with a little shy of 30,000 likes.

In addition, 477 people took to the comments section to pay Elizabeth sweet compliments of admiration and to express their bewilderment at her age-defying beauty.

“True English Rose,” wrote one person, adding a rose emoji for emphasis.

“Gorgeous pic, Elizabeth! I love your smile!” read a second message, sprinkled with flattering emoji.

“I want to know your secret,” a third fan gushed over Elizabeth’s good looks.

A fourth Instagram user penned, “an incredible English beauty, which continues to improve over the years,” paired with two dizzy-face emoji and a couple of heart-decoration emoji.